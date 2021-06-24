Computer science faculty, student present work at User Modeling and Adaptive Personalization conference
This June, Boise State computer sciences associate professor Sole Pera and assistant professor Michael Ekstrand, directors of the People and Information Research Team (PIReT), and assistant professor Hoda Mehropoyan, leading the Privacy and ICS Security (PICSS) lab — participated in the 29th Conference on User Modeling, Adaptation and Personalization (UMAP) from June 21-25, 2021. This conference is the premier international conference for researchers and practitioners working on systems that adapt to individual users, to groups of users, and that collect, represent, and model user information.www.boisestate.edu
