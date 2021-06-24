Computer science faculty, student present work at User Modeling and Adaptive Personalization conference

Between January and March of 2021, I mentored two student teams from the University of Cambridge on their Part IB Group Design Projects. Each team spent seven weeks developing a project based on an initial brief I outlined. Both teams displayed exceptional skills, creativity and work ethic. With little prior experience using MathWorks software, they were able to deliver complex integration projects that combined MATLAB, Simulink, Simscape Multibody, Unreal Engine 4 and a suite of other toolboxes. Connell and I were eager to get the teams to share their experiences. Here is the story they had to tell us.