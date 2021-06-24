Cancel
2 Founding Partners, 5 Other Lawyers Leave Dutch Boutique Firm

By Linda A. Thompson
Law.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust eight years after launching the Amsterdam-based boutique firm Rutgers & Posch, a third of the six founding partners are jumping ship. Founding partner Hendrik Jan Schimmel is joining Taylor Wessing’s real estate practice along with three corporate real estate lawyers: Fabian Stevens, David Weinstein and Adriaan Quist.

