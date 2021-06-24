2 Founding Partners, 5 Other Lawyers Leave Dutch Boutique Firm

GEORGETOWN, Del., July 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- In a lawsuit filed by Diamond McCarthy LLP and Whiteford, Taylor & Preston LLP in Delaware Chancery Court, Tom Rogers and Hank Ratner, former board members of WinView, Inc., are/have been accused of advancing their personal interests over their fiduciary duty to common stockholders in forcing the three-way merger that created Engine Media Holdings last year. The lawsuit alleges that Rogers, Ratner, and the board disregarded viable alternatives, and threatened and misled WinView's shareholders to advance a merger plan designed to benefit the defendants financially while common shareholders were left with virtually nothing. The suit also claims that Graham Holdings, WinView's largest shareholder , ignored and acted in opposition to the interests of the common stockholders when their representative, the chair of the board committee responsible for evaluating the proposed merger, failed to retain a financial advisor to review the terms or provide a fairness opinion. Following the merger, in contrast to written representations, financial statements disclosed that all Engine's subsidiaries continue to suffer declining revenues and mounting losses.