Top Workplaces: Community Services for Children helps its employees help the community

Head Start teacher Alyza Commareri contracted COVID-19 around Thanksgiving and had to quarantine, taking sick leave and working remotely when possible in her job at George Wolf Elementary School in Bath. Earlier in the fall, she used leave to care for her son who caught the coronavirus, and then her daughter, who had to quarantine after exposure at a dance class. Commareri’s employer, Community Services for Children, was supportive through all of it.