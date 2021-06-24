Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

When Spiders Hunt Snakes for Dinner

By Mary Jo DiLonardo
Tree Hugger
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA spider and a snake meet in the woods. Who comes out alive?. Don’t always put your money on the snake. Venomous spiders can prey on snakes much larger than they are, a new study finds.﻿﻿. Study senior author Martin Nyffeler dug through years of scientific literature and uncovered 319...

www.treehugger.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#Snakes#Spiders#Spider Silk#The University Of Basel#Canadian#European#The University Of Georgia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Country
Switzerland
Related
WildlifeEurekAlert

Shock find brings extinct mouse back from the dead

An Australian mammal thought to have been wiped out over 150 years ago can now be crossed off our list of extinct animals, following a new study. Researchers compared DNA samples fromeight extinct Australian rodents, as well as 42 of their living relatives, to look at the decline of native species since the arrival of Europeans in Australia.
ScienceScience Daily

Every spot of green space counts

The city park may be an artificial ecosystem but it plays a key role in the environment and our health, the first global assessment of the microbiome in city parks has found. The study, published in Science Advances, found that even roadside verges contribute a range of important microbial communities that are critical for sustaining productive ecosystem services, such as filtering pollutants and sequestering carbon dioxide.
AnimalsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Neon Tetra: Friendly Fish or New Tank Nightmare?

Why are neon tetras so smart? They live in schools!. The neon tetra (Paracheirodon innesi) is a freshwater fish species of the characidae family of the order Characiformes. Its only natural habitat is in blackwater and clearwater streams in South America's Amazon basin near Brazil, Peru, and Colombia. Its light coloration makes it visible in dark blackwater lakes, and is also one of the main reasons for its popularity among freshwater fish hobbyists. They are little fish with a blue stripe and are similar to the cardinal tetra. Much like goldfish, these high quality shoaling fish are common sights among live plants in hobbyist aquariums. Let's a learn a little more about this little minnow.
AnimalsTree Hugger

Male Dragonflies Get Less Flashy in Hotter Climates

When temperatures rise, male dragonflies have come up with a decidedly drab but clever way to stay cool. They lose some of the showy pigmentation on their wings, a new study finds.﻿﻿ Shedding the dark patches helps regulate their body temperature, but it could make it harder to attract mates and fend off rivals.﻿﻿
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Elusive glass octopus spotted in the remote Pacific Ocean

This rarely seen glass octopus bared all recently — even a view of its innards — when an underwater robot filmed it gracefully soaring through the deep waters of the Central Pacific Ocean. Marine biologists spotted the elusive glass octopus (Vitreledonella richardi) during a 34-day expedition off the remote Phoenix...
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Scientists discover prehistoric giant ‘river boss’ crocodile in Australia

Scientists have discovered a new species of giant prehistoric crocodile that roamed south-east Queensland’s waterways millions of years ago, a finding which sheds more light on the evolutionary lineage of these large reptiles.According to the researchers, including Jorgo Ristevski from the University of Queensland in Australia, the new species, named Gunggamarandu maunala, is “one of the largest crocs to have ever inhabited” the continent.The genus name Gunggamarandu means “river boss,” and the species name maunala means “hole head” – referring to the large, hole-like openings located on top of the animal’s skull that served as a place for muscle attachment.“The name...
AnimalsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Headphones, saw blades, coat hangers: how human trash in Australian bird nests changed over 195 years

Environmental scientists see flora, fauna and phenomena the rest of us rarely do. In this series, we’ve invited them to share their unique photos from the field. When we opened a box supplied by museum curators, our research team audibly gasped. Inside was a huge Australian magpie nest from 2018. It was more than a metre wide and made up of the strangest assortment of items, including wire coat hangers, headphones, saw blades and plastic 3D glasses — a mix of detritus reflecting our modern lifestyle. This was one of almost 900 Australian nest specimens dating back over 195 years that...
WildlifeScientist

Tiny Hitchhikers Reveal Turtles’ Movements and Foraging Ecology

A turtle’s shell teems with thousands of microscopic animals, and the unique features of these hitchhikers could help scientists understand turtles’ travels and diets, according to a study published July 2 in Frontiers in Ecology & Evolution. By combining data on these so-called epibionts with stable isotope analysis, the researchers were able to identify specific organisms that may be useful in discriminating between sea turtle populations, helping to set conservation priorities that would otherwise depend on costly satellite tracking.
WildlifeIFLScience

Spiders Hunt And Eat Snakes On Nearly Every Continent, Scientists Surprised To Discover

In the battle for creepiest crawly, some might argue that spiders and snakes are racing neck-and-neck. Both established hunters, they’re a staple for Halloween props and spooky sets, but both fulfill important roles within the ecosystem as predator and prey. Given their relative sizes, you might think most spider vs snake encounters end in favor of the snake, but a recent study has established that this is often not the case. Using their venom and strong webs, spiders across the globe can kill and eat snakes far bigger than themselves, something that took scientists by surprise.
WildlifePosted by
The Independent

Mysterious lonely apple tree on uninhabited Hebridean island baffles scientists

Hidden amongst mossy crags on an uninhabited outer-Hebridean island of Scotland’s west coast, a rare example of a pure European crab apple tree species has been surviving, likely since the end of the last ice age, scientists have suggested.The single lonely tree was first discovered by botanists in 2003 on a rocky outcrop on the island of Pabaigh Mor, which lies off the wild west coast of Lewis, and its highly remote location has baffled scientists.The tree is growing at what is believed to be the northwestern limit for the species, with only one other similar case known –...
AnimalsTree Hugger

Birds Won’t Rely on You If You Feed Them, Study Finds

It can be a bit of a backyard quandary for bird lovers. If you feed the birds, will that make them so dependent on human help that they won’t forage elsewhere?. A new study finds that although songbirds will regularly visit the feeders, they’re unlikely to develop an unhealthy reliance on them, even when they might need them more.﻿﻿
ScienceNewsweek

Scientists Ask Americans to Help Change Racist Insect Names

Scientists are asking for help to rename racist insects, as they seek to remove terms which are "inappropriate or offensive." The Entomological Society of America (ESA) announced in June the common names for the moth Lymantria dispar and the ant Aphaenogaster araneoides, "Gypsy moth" and "Gypsy ant," had been removed from their Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms List.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Every spot of green space helps make a healthy environment

The city park may be an artificial ecosystem but it plays a key role in the environment and our health, the first global assessment of the microbiome in city parks has found. The study, published in Science Advances, found that even roadside verges contribute a range of important microbial communities that are critical for sustaining productive ecosystem services, such as filtering pollutants and sequestering carbon dioxide.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

The 7 Best Food Dehydrators of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Drying food is easy to do, and the benefits are numerous. It reduces storage space and intensifies flavors, and dried...
Environmentsanjuanjournal.com

Microplastics and mussel poops | Tide Bite

Plastic is a human-created pollutant, pervasive across marine systems and is projected to increase in the future. Microplastics (plastic 5 mm) are ubiquitous in marine environments, from surface waters to deep-sea sediments, from sea turtles to plankton, from urban cities to arctic outposts. Sounds depressing, and it is, but there is important information we can gather and differences we can make from studying depressing topics like marine plastic pollution.
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

1 billion sea creatures cooked to death in Pacific Northwest

An estimated 1 billion sea creatures were cooked to death across the Pacific Northwest during the region's record-breaking heat wave, a marine biologist said. The shores of Kitsilano Beach in Vancouver, Canada, have been littered with tens of thousands of cooked and putrefying marine animals — including clams, mussels, sea stars and snails — after temperatures across British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest smashed records in late June, reaching a recorded high of 121.3 degrees Fahrenheit (49.6 degrees Celsius) roughly 96 miles (155 kilometers) northeast of Vancouver in the village of Lytton, British Columbia on June 29, according to Canada’s weather service, Environment Canada.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
LiveScience

NASA uncovers hidden system of mysteriously draining lakes under Antarctica

Scientists have discovered two new lakes buried deep beneath the Antarctic Ice Sheet. These hidden gems of frigid water are part of a vast network of ever-changing lakes hidden beneath 1.2 to 2.5 miles (2 to 4 kilometers) of ice on the southernmost continent. These lakes fill and drain over and over again in largely mysterious cycles that may influence how fast the ice sheet moves and how and where meltwater reaches the Southern Ocean. This flow, in turn, can change the currents in the Southern Ocean and potentially affect ocean circulation worldwide.
Posted by
akki john

NASA new study: After 9 years, the position of the moon will change, there will be a terrible flood in the world

Houston: The weather is constantly changing around the world. The number and severity of cyclonic storms have increased. America has recently come out after battling cyclonic storms several times. The rise of sea level and high tide is associated with the moon. But scientists have now revealed that if there is a slight wobble in the moon, there will be a terrible flood all over the world. The US space agency NASA said that the moon makes a slight change in its position in 18.6 years and due to the slightest change, there is a danger of flooding in many coastal areas of the earth. This NASA study was published last month in Nature Climate Change.
Animalshomenewshere.com

What we feed hummingbirds is a life or death decision

Jul. 11—When clustered around a bird feeder they're called a hover. As a group they become a charm. Hummingbirds by any other name would still be fascinating, endearing, adorable, entertaining. There are more than 300 species of the flying jewels worldwide. I've sat statue-still near our feeder many times, delighted...
EnvironmentTree Hugger

The Best Eco-Friendly Tape of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Tape is not something we think about when it comes to living a green lifestyle, but it’s something we can...

Comments / 1

Community Policy