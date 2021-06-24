Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Transgender member booted from Las Cruces organization after requesting they/them pronouns

Las Cruces Sun-News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES - "I identify as a disabled queer trans writer and artist, if you had to put it all in one sentence," Michel Wing said in an interview at their home office this week. Their first name is pronounced "mikhail" and they use the gender-neutral pronouns "they" and "them"...

www.lcsun-news.com

Comments / 10

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
Alabama State
Las Cruces, NM
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Women#Pronoun#Civitan International#The Sun News#Americorps Vista National#Beloved Community#Idd#Civitans#The Pew Research Center#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Society
Related
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Las Cruces Utilities Online Bill Pay Will Be Unavailable

Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, City Utilities customers will be unable to access the online payment and telephone payment functions due to system upgrades. These electronic payment functions, on-line and telephone, are anticipated to be available again by 8 p.m. Sunday July 4, 2021. To speak with a Customer Central Representative, call 575-541-2111. All other methods of payment are unaffected by the upgrade.
Las Cruces, NMLas Cruces Sun-News

At last: Las Cruces Class of 2020 walks across the stage at graduation

LAS CRUCES – A year in the making, hundreds of students from the Class of 2020 finally walked a stage, dressed in cap and gown to celebrate graduating from high school. Although each of the six high schools in Las Cruces Public Schools held drive-thru graduations in 2020, many graduates were itching to have a "normal" experience.
Las Cruces, NMlascrucesbulletin.com

Las Cruces Public Schools to add two new community schools

Las Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) will be adding two more community schools to the district to improve the quality of education for children in Doña Ana County by expanding community schools integrated services focused on academic, health and social services to improve student learning, create stronger families and building healthier communities. A $600,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation will help provide funding for the community schools for the next two years. Each community school in the district will have a full-time community school coordinator that oversees the community school strategy. One of the new community schools will be Alameda Elementary, located at 1325 N. Alameda Las Cruces, NM 88005, the other community school is currently going through the application process.
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Las Cruces Builds New Animal Adoption Center and Dog Parks

The ASCMV New Adoption Center and the Rinconada Dog Park will be located at 3551 Bataan Memorial West, Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Burn Lake Dog Park is located within the Burn Lake Park at 855 Amador Avenue, Las Cruces, New Mexico and is a LEED certified project. The New Adoption Center will be located next to the existing ASCMV Animal Service Center and includes the Main Adoption Center, and four Dog Pods to enhance the operational needs of the ASCMV.
Pharmaceuticalstalesbuzz.com

Viral anti-vaxxer changed her ways and got the COVID vaccine

Getting the COVID-19 shot is not a big deal for most, but for Heather Brooke Simpson the experience exorcised the demons of her anti-vaccine past. “It was liberating to know I was doing my part to end the pandemic for good,” Simpson exclusively told The Post. The 30-year-old’s enthusiasm for...
California StateSacramento Observer

Black Californians Are the Number One Target of Hate Crimes

(CBM) – Miya Ponsetto, the Piru, California woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone at a New York City Hotel in December 2020, has been charged with a hate crime. Two Californian men have been charged with a hate crime in Oregon for allegedly assaulting a...
El Paso, TXSan Angelo LIVE!

El Paso Hit Hard by the Illegal Alien Invasion

EL PASO, TX – U.S. Border Patrol Agents alongside Homeland Security Investigations discovered 65 illegal aliens in two separate stash houses located in Sunland Park, New Mexico and El Paso on June 30. Agents found 43 illegals trying to hide inside of a home in Sunland Park. Of the 43...
Las Cruces, NMkool1045fm.com

Mostly Unvaccinated Patients Checking into Las Cruces Hospital With COVID-19

Officials with Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces say they’re not seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, but most cases they are treating are not vaccinated. And, they say this is a concern because these unvaccinated patients could lead to another surge in the virus. Officials say they’ve seen only one patient in recent weeks with more severe complications, but most COVID-19 patients have been able to go home.
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Las Cruces Firefighters Begin 48-hour Schedule

Beginning Saturday, Las Cruces firefighters will transition to a 48-hour work schedule and a new report-to-duty time of 11 a.m. each shift. The new schedule, set to begin Saturday, July 3, will see Las Cruces Fire Department firefighters begin their shift at 11 a.m. and work a 48-hour shift. After the 48-hour shift, firefighters will be off duty for 96 consecutive hours.
Texas StateKHOU

Texas teacher found dead in El Paso mountain range remembered as 'one of the best'

AUSTIN, Texas — Former students are remembering an Austin ISD teacher who was killed while hiking in the Franklin Mountains in El Paso this week. Authorities said 39-year-old Christina Garcia-Mata was swept away by heavy rains and fell down a mountain, injuring herself. Officials responded to a report of a missing hiker at around 4 p.m. Monday and found Garcia-Mata's body about two hours later.
Georgia StateCBS 46

Georgia women sue state for refusal to cover gender-confirming surgeries

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Two Georgia women have filed a lawsuit against the Georgia Department of Community Health, saying their rights were violated when they were denied Medicaid coverage for gender-confirming surgeries. The women say Georgia's Medicaid policy "incorrectly characterizes their gender-confirming health care needs as cosmetic and/or experimental or investigational."
Boulder, CODaily Camera

University of Colorado Boulder Children’s Center cited for state violations

University of Colorado Boulder Children’s Center was cited for safety hazards, not complying with child-to-staff ratios and other violations after a Colorado Department of Human Services inspection in June, according to state records. The state’s findings were echoed in a letter sent by CU Children’s Center employees to the campus’...
Politicspinonpost.com

Las Cruces City Council candidates claim the city is ‘defunding the police’

In a joint statement on Tuesday, Las Cruces City Council candidates William “Bill” Beerman in the Sixth Council District and Ronnie Sisneros in the Fifth District claim the City of Las Cruces is “quietly defunding the police by keeping the starting pay rate low, while crime increases in the city, and the councilors inflate the overall city payroll.”

Comments / 10

Community Policy