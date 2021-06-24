Cancel
Jeopardy! Apologized After Using an ‘Outdated and Inaccurate’ Medical Term

By Sarah Jacob y
SELF
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The show Jeopardy! apologized this week after a question on a recent episode sparked backlash among viewers. The question contained an outdated term for postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a nervous system condition that causes an increased heart rate. The term appeared in a prompt on the show, which read,...

SELF is wellness you can trust. We help people feel better. No matter the platform—website, Snapchat, newsletters, consumer products, events—our work reflects this service-driven mission and the core values of inclusivity, accuracy, and empathy. We recognize that wellness is as much about self-expression and self-compassion as it is about workout classes and healthy eating; that it’s not an all-or-nothing thing; and that every person’s individual goals for wellness are different, and that’s great.

