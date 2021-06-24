San Antonio and Austin restaurants go head-to-head in 1st Annual Taco Rumble
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Food & Wine Alliance and H-E-B are working together to host the first-ever Taco Rumble on July 15. San Antonio will be represented by ¡Bucho! Tejano Street Fare, Carnitas Lonja. Chela’s Tacos, La Fonda de Jaime 2.0, La Generala, Jason Dady Catering, Lala’s Gorditas, Milpa and Naco Mexican Eatery. Austin restaurants include Asador, Carnitas El Guero, Eldorado Taco y Torta Co., Paprika, R19 Taqueria, Texsueño, Trill Foods and Austin Taco Mafia which includes Cuantos Tacos, Discada, La Tunita 512, and Nixta Taqueria.www.ktsa.com
