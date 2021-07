"It's nice to see this generation be so strong," says Aguilera, looking back at how "fearless and bold" she was when "Stripped" dropped nearly 20 years ago. 2022 will mark the 20th anniversary of Christina Aguilera's truly iconic "Stripped," an album that changed the way we all looked at the former Mouseketeer and "Genie In a Bottle" and allowed her to get real in a way she never had before.