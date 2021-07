The Civil Rights Act of 1964, enacted after Martin Luther King, Jr’s 1963 “I have a dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Provisions of this civil rights act forbade discrimination on the basis of sex as well as race in hiring, promoting, and firing. The act prohibited discrimination in public accommodations and federally funded programs. It also strengthened the enforcement of voting rights and the desegregation of schools. It has stood the test of time.