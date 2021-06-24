Cancel
Maine State

Maine CDC preparing for possibility of COVID-19 booster

By Brian Sullivan
wabi.tv
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - If you have received a COVID-19 vaccine, are you going to need a booster at some point in the future?. There still are no answers to that question. The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says the decision on whether or not COVID-19 boosters will be necessary will come from higher authorities.Having said that, he and his team are still making sure they have enough doses of vaccine on hand if they are needed.

