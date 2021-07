The Irish singer-songwriter Francie Conway remains steadfast on his divine journey. Following on from last year’s collective and joyous Hidden Gems album, the artist pulls out a new track “Staycation”, and it is one which summarises our current state in this current climate. However, not one to get weighted down in negativity, Francie forges the beauty from around us, and directs us to breathe it in and enjoy. A very simple message of being thankful of what we have, and that is the world around us – “Sometimes you just got to slow down, to see what you will find.”