Self-Diagnosis Can Be Dangerous—Here's How to Talk to Your Doctor if You Suspect You Have Bipolar Disorder

By Kimberly Zapata
Parade
Parade
 18 days ago

From appendicitis and anxiety to heart conditions and the common cold, we’ve all diagnosed ourselves from time to time. Thanks to Dr. Google and WebMD, our symptoms are just a mouse click away. But self-diagnosis, while convenient, can be dangerous, particularly if and when you are diagnosing yourself with a mental health disorder. Why? Because self-diagnosis only paints part of the picture. It also doesn’t account for treatment options, plans, help and hope.

