Self-Diagnosis Can Be Dangerous—Here's How to Talk to Your Doctor if You Suspect You Have Bipolar Disorder

In the face of grueling stress, it's easy to romanticize the body's commitment to balance. A dark and lovely liver serenely regulates its life-sustaining chores like some kind of untrammeled deity. Nearby, plump kidneys churn out requests for water and salt—twin cherubs of the torso. Even Claude Bernard, the 19th-century French physiologist credited with devising the concept of such internal give-and-take, spoke of his theory with beauty and grace, saying "a free and independent existence is possible only because of the stability of the internal milieu." (Bernard also vivisected the family dog, so the romance only gets you so far.)