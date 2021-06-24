Cancel
Charlotte, NC

Republican-sponsored bill would require SC teens to have parent's permission for COVID-19 shot

 18 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teenagers in South Carolina may soon need a parent's permission to get the COVID-19 vaccine as part of a new bill that's moving through the state senate. Sen. Brian Adams, the primary sponsor of Senate Bill 838, says the goal is to prevent school districts from vaccinating kids without parents' consent but critics say it will prevent some teenagers from getting the vaccine.

