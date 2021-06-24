Cancel
Villanova, PA

Villanova earns commitment from 2022, QB, Tanner Maddocks

By Leader Johnson
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVillanova started off their 2022 football class in a big way. The Wildcats gained a commitment for one of the top gunslingers in Pennsylvania in 2022 dual-threat quarterback Tanner Maddocks. He can not only hurt you with his arm but make extra big plays with his legs. At 6-0, 175 pounds, he can make the dynamic passes that impact a game. Maddocks threw for 1,300 yards with 12 touchdowns while rushing for 300 yards and four touchdowns for Fleetwood high school in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania. We talked about his quick commitment to Villanova and more for VUSports …

