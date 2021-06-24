Cancel
Photographer unexpectedly captures proposal, finds couple on Twitter

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
June 24 (UPI) -- A photographer who happened upon a marriage proposal at a scenic San Francisco location was able to find the couple from the photos she snapped on social media.

Photographer Valerie Contreras, of El Paso, Texas, said she was visiting San Francisco with some friends when she spotted what appeared to be a marriage proposal in progress at the Sutro Baths.

"I was out at the Sutro Baths in SF when we started suspecting a proposal about to happen so we prepped my camera just in case and it happened," Contreras tweeted. "I got these photos of it and didn't want to ruin their moment and hoped I would later find them through here."

Within three hours of posting the photos on Twitter, Contreras had connected with Ricky Johnson Jr. and Jazmine Winn.

Johnson and Winn said they met two years ago at church in Sacramento, and they drove to San Francisco on Saturday for a date that turned into a marriage proposal.

"I knew I wanted to surprise her because I am one of those go big or go home kind of guys so I wanted to make sure it was big," Johnson told KRON-TV.

UPI News

UPI News

ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
