Smorgasburg’s New Taquero Lineup May Be L.A.’s Best Taco Crawl Yet

By Javier Cabral
LATACO
LATACO
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is there anything more peak summer-in-L.A. vibes than enjoying hyper-regional tacos over blazing hot asphalt radiating with triple-digit heat? Smorgasburg retuning on July 4th weekend is the guacamole on top of L.A.’s food scene returning back to its pre-pandemic big bad self. The free-to-enter weekly food event quickly became a bastion of L.A.’s food culture and while tacos were never intended to be the main event, that is about to change with their brand new taquería lineup—announced yesterday.

www.lataco.com

LATACO

LATACO

Los Angeles, CA
L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

 https://www.lataco.com
