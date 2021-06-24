Smorgasburg’s New Taquero Lineup May Be L.A.’s Best Taco Crawl Yet

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. Nightlife must be picking up, because yet another new bar is opening on Polk. A curiously “trade-inspired” cocktail bar opens at 1750 Polk Street this Friday, July 2, serving cocktails crafted around spices, florals, herbs, and exotic fruits, and food from neighboring wine bar and restaurant Amelie. Trade Routes is from the founder of mac and cheese mini-chain Mac’D, Chen-Chen Huo, and business partner Jay Ryoo, who say they were “inspired by the exchanges of ideas and goods from trade routes around the world.” Beginning July 2, Trade Routes is open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends and from 4 to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday (closed Monday and Tuesday). It joins DecoDance Bar that opened in March, and Macondray that opened just before the pandemic, so get hopping.