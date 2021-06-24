Smorgasburg’s New Taquero Lineup May Be L.A.’s Best Taco Crawl Yet
Is there anything more peak summer-in-L.A. vibes than enjoying hyper-regional tacos over blazing hot asphalt radiating with triple-digit heat? Smorgasburg retuning on July 4th weekend is the guacamole on top of L.A.’s food scene returning back to its pre-pandemic big bad self. The free-to-enter weekly food event quickly became a bastion of L.A.’s food culture and while tacos were never intended to be the main event, that is about to change with their brand new taquería lineup—announced yesterday.www.lataco.com
