This Florida Car Show is a Bucket-List Item for Car Enthusiasts

There is just something about the sunshine state that makes cars shine a little brighter. Or, perhaps it is the major collection and showing off many rare collector cars, new cars that haven’t hit the market yet, or exotic cars that don’t have to be kept in for the winter months that gives car shows here an extra edge. There is also one car show that is held annually that garners attention from car enthusiasts and connoisseurs everywhere: the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. This yearly car show is held every spring and can feature everything from the rarest collector cars, such as the McLaren F1, and if that piques your interest, it’s definitely an event worth adding to your bucket list.