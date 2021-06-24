Cancel
This Florida Car Show is a Bucket-List Item for Car Enthusiasts

By Gabrielle DeSantis
There is just something about the sunshine state that makes cars shine a little brighter. Or, perhaps it is the major collection and showing off many rare collector cars, new cars that haven’t hit the market yet, or exotic cars that don’t have to be kept in for the winter months that gives car shows here an extra edge. There is also one car show that is held annually that garners attention from car enthusiasts and connoisseurs everywhere: the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance. This yearly car show is held every spring and can feature everything from the rarest collector cars, such as the McLaren F1, and if that piques your interest, it’s definitely an event worth adding to your bucket list.

Kennewick, WAFOX 11 and 41

Rise & Shine Car Show Draws Car Enthusiasts, Spectators

KENNEWICK, WA- On Saturday, The Rise & Shine Car Show drew both car enthusiasts and spectators alike. You’ll see pretty much any car you can imagine at the rise and shine car show–classic older cars, new ones, and even original designs. John Patterson is a “hot rodder” and has been...
Food & Drinkswrul.com

Car Show Missing This Year

The Carmi Chamber of Commerce is promising a giant fireworks show this year, but there will be one thing missing from this year’s celebration; and that’s the Carmi Lion’s annual car show. But, fans of the giant show will have to wait until September for the 14th annual car, truck,...
Carslaketravis.com

Classic Car Show

Head on over to Sandeez Hamburger Hut for their classic car show every Friday from 11:30 to 2:00. Enjoy a great burger, some great company and really cool cars!. Family owned and operated since 1979. Home of the famous Bucket List Burgers! Always fresh meat from local butcher and hand cut fries. Not really "fast food" but GREAT food fast! With a casual family atmosphere that's always pet friendly.
California Statecalifornia.com

Coolest Car Shows in California To Check Out Now

If there’s one thing that can unite Californians, it’s the love of cars. Golden State natives don’t just see their vehicles as a mode of transportation; for many, they’re must-haves, collectibles, prized possessions, status symbols, and canvases for colorful customization. Full of automotive aficionados, the state never falls short when it comes to mind-blowing car museums, insane semi-private collections, and—last but definitely not least—car shows. There are so many car shows in California that a regular itinerary won’t have enough vroom for it. To save you from this challenging feat, we’ve compiled a list of the state’s best and biggest. Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!
Turner, MTblainecountyjournal.com

Car Show Returns to Turner

On Saturday, July 17, everyone is invited to the Turner Car Show. This community event is sponsored by Big Flat Grocery. Cars, motorcycles, tractors, and airplanes are all welcome to fly or drive in for what event organizers are calling "a day of fun." Registration for all vehicles begins at 10:00 a.m.
Posted by
The Lakelander Magazine

Labor Day Car Show | Featuring New & Classic Cars

Your Labor Day plans are already taken care of. Calling all motorheads: Highland Park Church is hosting their Labor Day car show on September 6th. The event is free to attend and will take place at Highland Park Church from 10 am-2 pm. The church will host a number of new and classic cars, along with featuring live music, barbecue, and additional vendors, so friends and family are encouraged to attend.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Why Do American Cars Have the Steering Wheel On the Left?

Even though the overwhelming majority of the world has chosen to put the steering wheel on the left, it is still a hotly debated issue between the right and left-handers. American cars are among the majority of cars that put their steering wheels on the left side of the car. But why is this something that varies across the world? It seems like it would be easier for companies like Honda or Ford not to make different steering wheel configurations. Alas.
CarsAutoweek.com

What 40-Year-Old American Car Would You Daily Drive?

A few weeks ago we asked our readers what 40-year-old European car they would daily drive. Such a proposition would have seemed like a stretch if the same question would have been posed in the mid-1980s and necessitated choosing a car from the mid-1940s. But in the modern age it's possible to daily a 40-year-old car with some diligent maintenance and some modest wrenching skills.
Kansas City, MOHot Rod

Rare 1970 Mach 1 Ford Mustang Twister Special

This 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Twister Special was found packed in a garage with an equally interesting Torino Twister Special 429 SCJ Ram Air car. Twister Specials had a dealer graphics package designed to boost sales in the Kansas City sales area. There are also High Country Specials, Blazer Limited Editions, and the infamous Playmate Pink options from the swinging '60s, but that is another story.
Temple, TXTemple Daily Telegram

Car show draws crowd

Red wasn’t the only pretty color in the Tour Temple car show Saturday, but regardless of the hue, car buffs enjoyed the walk down Second Street from Central Avenue to Avenue A. Samantha Shepherd, public relations coordinator for Tour Temple, which conducts wine and beer tours throughout Central Texas, said...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Cooking Up Chevy Corvette C8 Rival

The Ford vs. Chevrolet battle is a fierce one, not just because of loyal fan bases on both sides but because the brands' cars are often so closely matched. In some cases, Ford vs. Chevy debates have even turned violent. While the F-Series and Silverado truck comparisons are well-documented, as are the contests between the Mustang and the Camaro, Ford doesn't actually have anything to directly compete with the mid-engine Corvette C8 Stingray. It seems that Ford could be on a mission to change that after the Blue Oval was spotted apparently benchmarking a C8 Corvette on its own turf.
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

What Chip Shortage? Hyundai Blazes a Hot Sales Streak

The pandemic affected everyone worldwide, sometimes in surprising ways. One such case is causing a significant dilemma in the auto industry. Car manufacturers are scrambling to meet consumer demand as the production of vehicles is forced to slow. In some cases, it has come to a halt periodically. The culprit is a shortage of semiconductor chips. Yet somehow Hyundai seems unscathed as the automaker’s sales see a hot streak.
Clarkston, MIclarkstonnews.com

Upcoming car show

The Corvettes America car show is on August 14 at the Everest Academy, located at 5935 Clarkston Road, rain or shine, and sponsored by Bowman Chevrolet of Clarkston. Proceeds from the silent auction are donated to Clarkston SCAMP. The entrance fee is $10 per vehicle. For more information, visit www.americascorvetteclub.org,...
Indiana StatePosted by
Only In Indiana

The Hidden Beach In Indiana With Clear Waters That Rival The Caribbean

There’s a secluded and hidden beach in Palmyra, Indiana, that few Hoosiers know about, and it’s absolutely perfect if you’re looking for some peace and tranquility during the warmest months of the year. Pristine blue waters and a sandy beach will make you think you’ve gone to the Bahamas for the day! It turns out […] The post The Hidden Beach In Indiana With Clear Waters That Rival The Caribbean appeared first on Only In Your State.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

This Electric Jeep Will Dethrone the Ford Bronco Sport

Hold on to your horses! A new Electric Jeep is riding into town. The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is shaking its hooves because this mystery Jeep EV might bring the heat. Plus, we suspect that it’s the Jeep Renegade 4xe. Is the Jeep Renegade 4xe coming after the Ford Bronco...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Hennessey Legend Edition Mustang GT Celebrates The GT40

And it does so with the kind of performance you’d expect…. Few cars out there are as inspiring as the Ford GT40 Mk IIs used to sweep the podium at Le Mans in 1966. After all, we’ve been treated to all kinds of documentaries, the Hollywood movie Ford v Ferrari, and plenty more nostalgia surrounding the race cars. Now Hennessey Performance is getting in on the action with its newly-revealed Legend Edition Mustang GT.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Car buffs show off their pride and joy

The temperature had just reached 80 degrees Saturday when the Sunset Cruisers’ monthly Downtown Cruise-In got underway. The July theme was “modern muscle” — powerful cars like Chargers, Challengers, Camaros, Corvettes and Mustangs that have a lot of horsepower and have been built since 2000. And Jeff Johnson of Ferdinand,...
Lifestylekiss951.com

North Carolina Man Reels In Huge, Record Setting Blue Catfish

Stories like this one make me want stay on a boat or dock, and out of the water; a North Carolina man reeled in a record-setting blue catfish this past weekend. Friends Rocky Baker and HIS FRIEND, Justin Clifton were fishing on the Roanoke River when they hit gold. The two friends were not searching for the largest fish, but rather had plans to fish all night when they came across it.
Bucyrus, OHcrawfordcountynow.com

Cruisin’ with the Cops Car Show winners announced

BUCYRUS—After a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bucyrus Fraternal Order of Police, Inc. Lodge #68 was able to hold the annual car show and are announcing the winners of the 2021 Cruisin’ with the Cops that was held on June 12 in downtown Bucyrus. “Unfortunately, due to...

