New Brunswick, NJ

RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Break Ground on Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center

Newswise
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 24, 2021 – Earlier today, RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, in partnership with the New Brunswick Development Corporation (DEVCO), broke ground on the state’s first freestanding cancer hospital. At the ceremony, it was also announced that the 510,000-square-foot structure will be named the Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center in recognition of the philanthropic leadership of Jack Morris, who has been a longtime supporter and pillar in New Brunswick development, and his wife, Sheryl.

