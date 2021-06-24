Renée Zellweger is reportedly dating HGTV star Ant Anstead
TMZ reports the Oscar-winning actress met Anstead while filming his new Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride, a car spinoff of Jonathan and Drew Scott's Celebrity IOU.www.primetimer.com
