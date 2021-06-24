Renée Zellweger is reportedly dating HGTV star Ant Anstead

If there is anything we’ve learned the past couple of months, it’s that the dating timeline is different for every couple. There are no rules and if two people are happy, no matter how long or short they’ve been together, we say, let me be happy! Ant Anstead has been in the media a lot this past year, following his very public divorce from Christina Haack. Although she isn’t publically seeing anyone, it seems that Ant Anstead may be ready to take that step with Reneé Zellweger. He was recently caught on camera with her and we’re glad to see him happily enjoying the company of a new lover. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for these two love birds.