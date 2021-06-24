First 'FIN' Trailer Reveals Eli Roth's Thrilling Shark Documentary for Discovery+

The full trailer for Blood Red Sky is here. The German horror thriller arrives on Netflix on July 23. The new trailer confirms everything that the first teaser hinted at--the movie is basically Die Hard with a vampire on a plane. Yes, you read that correctly. This cinematic mash-up stars Peri Baumeister (The Last Kingdom) as Nadja, a woman suffering from a mysterious illness who has boarded a flight to the US with her young son to get treatment. But the plane is also carrying a gang of terrorists, who take over the plane, and kill several passengers, including Nadja. Unluckily for them, Nadja is a vampire, who returns to "life" and starts taking out the bad guys. Check the trailer out below: