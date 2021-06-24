First 'FIN' Trailer Reveals Eli Roth's Thrilling Shark Documentary for Discovery+
Discovery+ has just acquired rights to the upcoming Eli Roth shark film titled FIN, set to premiere on the streamer on July 13. The film is produced by Lionsgate and Pilgrim Media Group and features Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and actress Nina Dobrev as executive producers. FIN will features work from photographer Michael Muller and support from organizations including Oceana, Sea Shepherd, and Wild Aid.collider.com
