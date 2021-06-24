Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First 'FIN' Trailer Reveals Eli Roth's Thrilling Shark Documentary for Discovery+

By Austin Slenk
Collider
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscovery+ has just acquired rights to the upcoming Eli Roth shark film titled FIN, set to premiere on the streamer on July 13. The film is produced by Lionsgate and Pilgrim Media Group and features Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and actress Nina Dobrev as executive producers. FIN will features work from photographer Michael Muller and support from organizations including Oceana, Sea Shepherd, and Wild Aid.

collider.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
Person
Eli Roth
Person
Mike Nichols
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sharks#Shark Week#Shark Fin#First Fin Trailer#Pilgrim Media Group#Oscar#Oceana#Wild Aid#House#Group Svp Of#Discovery#Fin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesCollider

'Jackass Forever': New First Look Images Tease an Older, Greyer, But Not Wiser Return to Mayhem

Paramount Pictures and MTV Entertainment studios have just dropped the title card and some first look images for the upcoming Jackass reunion movie, Jackass Forever. The announcement was made via the franchise's Twitter account. The new title card for the movie is featured in the tweet, along with a caption that reads: "We're back! A bit older and a lot grayer, but definitely not the wiser. Catch the #JackassForever trailer debut online Tuesday, July 20, follow our new Instagram account, and we'll see y'all on October 22."
MoviesCollider

First 'Jolt' Trailer Reveals Kate Beckinsale's Electrifying Return to Action

Amazon Studios has just released the official trailer for Jolt, a new action film starring Kate Beckinsale. Jolt follows a woman named Lindy who can only control her extreme murderous temperament with the help of a unique form of shock therapy. Lindy soon finds herself on a violent quest for revenge after her lover is murdered. The movie will debut July 23 on Amazon Prime Video.
Moviestvinsider.com

‘The Many Saints of Newark’: 8 Key Reveals From the First Trailer

The first trailer for The Many Saints of Newark is offering fans a glimpse into Tony Soprano’s (James Gandolfini) past, long before HBO’s The Sopranos graced our TVs. The film, which is slated to arrive on HBO Max and in theaters on Friday, October 1, is set in the 1960s during the explosive Newark riots. With African-American and Italian communities at odds, chaos ensues, creating a dangerous rivalry.
MoviesCollider

Trailer for 'Kipchoge: The Last Milestone' Documentary Reveals Uplifting Story on Olympic Runner, From Producer Ridley Scott

Universal Pictures just picked up and is getting ready to release the inspirational documentary Kipchoge: the Last Milestone and they recently dropped an official trailer and movie poster in order to get audiences' attention. The trailer does an excellent job of showcasing the story of the world record marathon holder Eliud Kipchoge as he prepares to undertake the sub-two hour marathon. Along with the trailer, Universal released a poster is worth a thousand words.
TV & VideosGamespot

Netflix's Blood Red Sky Trailer Delivers Airborne Vampire Thrills

The full trailer for Blood Red Sky is here. The German horror thriller arrives on Netflix on July 23. The new trailer confirms everything that the first teaser hinted at--the movie is basically Die Hard with a vampire on a plane. Yes, you read that correctly. This cinematic mash-up stars Peri Baumeister (The Last Kingdom) as Nadja, a woman suffering from a mysterious illness who has boarded a flight to the US with her young son to get treatment. But the plane is also carrying a gang of terrorists, who take over the plane, and kill several passengers, including Nadja. Unluckily for them, Nadja is a vampire, who returns to "life" and starts taking out the bad guys. Check the trailer out below:
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Take a look at the first trailer for the thrilling sequel to Don’t Breathe

Stephen Lang is back in the suspenseful sequel, Don’t Breathe 2. Don’t Breathe from 2016 made a decent impact in the world of horror and thriller movies; fans loved how the film presented a somewhat fresh look on a thriller, while using the themes that make eerie and tense films like this one work so well.
MoviesGizmodo

Sharks of the Corn's Trailer Is Propelled by Ultra Low-Budget Goofballery

From SRS Cinema, the distributor behind such titles as Dune World, Amityville Shark House, and Zillafoot (combining the powers of Godzilla and Bigfoot) comes another title seemingly assembled from Mad Libs and somebody’s (literally, in this case) corny sense of humor: Sharks of the Corn. Do you really need us...
TV & Videosmycentraloregon.com

Amazon Prime debuts trailer to Val Kilmer's autobiographical documentary, 'Val'

Amazon Prime has released the trailer for its upcoming documentary about the life of Val Kilmer, called Val. Culled from thousands of hours of film and video footage that Kilmer shot himself over his many years in Hollywood, the doc also details his battle with throat cancer, which has left his voice slurred, but his spirit unbroken.
MoviesStereogum

Watch The Trailer For HBO’s Woodstock ’99 Documentary

Last fall Netflix announced it was developing a docuseries on the notoriously troubled and chaotic music festival Woodstock ’99. It looks like someone else beat them to the punch. HBO just announced the release of a documentary called Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage on HBOMax later this month. As we saw with Fyre Fest, documentary filmmakers love to produce competing movies about disastrous music festivals.
MoviesPosted by
Pitchfork

Charlotte Gainsbourg’s Documentary on Mother Jane Birkin Gets Trailer: Watch

Charlotte Gainsbourg’s documentary on her mother, Jane Birkin, has its first trailer. Check it out below, via Screen. Jane by Charlotte, which premieres tomorrow (July 8) at Cannes, was Gainsbourg’s way “to get close to her” mother,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “The idea was to be able to look at her really with the eye of a daughter.” It does not yet have U.S. distribution.
TV & VideosLima News

Haddish, Shatner, Paisley join Discovery’s ‘Shark Week’

NEW YORK — Deep in the ocean, surrounded by sharks, Tiffany Haddish stayed cool. She drew on her land-based survival skills. “I was as frightened around them as I am around like a pack of pit bull dogs,” she said in an interview. “I feel like animals pick up on your energy. If you’re in there being scared, they’re like, ‘Well, what you got? Why are you scared?’ It’s like being in the ’hood.”
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Nacon Connect 2021: Ad Infinitum First Trailer Re-Revealed

Nacon is working with the German Studio Hekate on their new horror, Ad Infinitum, and just from watching the first trailer in Nacon Connect 2021, we can already tell it’s going to be intense. Ad Infinitum is a first-person survival horror with a focus on the atmosphere and story. You’ll...
TennisPosted by
Daily News

SEE IT: Netflix releases first trailer of Naomi Osaka documentary series

The world will get a chance to see Naomi Osaka like never before. The international tennis star is the subject an eponymous three-part docuseries, set to debut on Netflix July 16. Directed by Garrett Bradley, whose film “Time” was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature, the film focuses on the life of the four-time grand slam champion and her struggles with being ...
TV SeriesPopculture

'American Horror Stories' Teases Thrills and Chills in First Look Trailer

American Horror Stories debuts this month, and a first look trailer just dropped, teasing thrills and chills from the new series. In the new footage clip, we see a glimpse of different episodes of the "twisted new anthology" show from the mind of Ryan Murphy. Unlike American Horror Story, which follows a new storyline each season, this show will feature a different story each episode. For comparison, it's more like Tales from the Crypt or The Twilight Zone.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer for Hulu's Paul McCartney Beatles Documentary Series MCCARTNEY 3,2,1

It seems like it’s a great time for fans of The Beatles! Not only is Peter Jackson developing a three-part series called The Beatles: Get Back for Disney+, but Hulu is also releasing their own six-part documentary series titled McCartney 3,2,1 which features Paul McCartney sitting down and going through all of his hits with producer Rick Ruben.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Encanto: Disney Animation Reveals the First Trailer, Images, & Poster

Disney has another animated movie coming out this year, and they finally released a first look at it. We learned a little about Encanto during the Disney Investor Day last December, but now we have some more details. We know that the protagonist is 15-year-old Mirabel, an "ordinary teenager struggling to find a place in her family," and the always fantastic Stephanie Beatriz is voicing her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy