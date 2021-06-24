The Pattern Playbook

Cancel
flowermag.com
Cover picture for the articleWallpapers, fabrics, and trims in an array of patterns mix effortlessly when unified by the cohesive colorways in the Stroheim Color collection. Color is making a comeback. Across the country, interior designers and design enthusiasts are fearlessly experimenting with textiles in bold hues and even bolder prints to wrap once-neutral rooms in visual and tactile interest. Judging from the curated, chic, and undoubtedly unique rooms filling magazine pages and flooding Instagram feeds, it looks like they’re mastering the mix. But the layering process can be baffling for many, so we’ve put together a few tips to help take out the guesswork.

#Playbook#Textiles#Design#Layering#Stroheim Color
