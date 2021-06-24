Cancel
TV Series

‘Loki’s “Meet Sylvie” Featurette Explores Sophie Di Martino’s Variant Character

By Marcos Melendez
Collider
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSophia Di Martino gets her own featurette for Loki soon after the third episode dropped for the Disney+ series. Aptly titled "Meet Sylvie", the extended preview spotlights the show's variant version of Loki, further separating Di Martino's take on the character from the one made famous by Tom Hiddleston. While...

collider.com

Related
EntertainmentDecider

Sophia Di Martino Is Proud to Be Part of ‘Loki’s’ History-Making LGBTQ+ Moment

After one truly epic episode of Loki, Sophia Di Martino has more than made a name for herself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and no, that name is not Loki. Her master manipulator character, an anti-hero already more than worthy of holding down her own series, goes by the name Sylvie. Sylvie’s mission: destroy the Time Variance Authority and plunge the sacred timeline into general chaos. This god’s got some goals, and she’s close to achieving them.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Why Sophia Di Martino doesn’t want to be called Lady Loki

Sophia Di Martino He turned heads with his starring appearance in the new Marvel series in Disney+, Loki. The actress of 37 years she debuted in the MCU with a breakout role and is already among the fan favorites. His character was originally introduced as Lady Loki, although in an interview she clarified that her real name is Sylvie lushton and who wants to be named that way. What is the difference?
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Breaks Down The Power Dynamic Between Sylvie And Loki

Loki hit the halfway point of the season with the latest episode, which showed Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie in action opposite Tom Hiddleston's Loki as she got to experience just how much the MCU's main Loki can mess up the most carefully-laid plans. Sylvie clearly has a lot more information than Loki, as proven by her casual reveal that all the TVA agents are actually variants. Still, Loki isn't just along for the ride and following her lead. Di Martino recently spoke to CinemaBlend and opened up about the characters' power dynamic.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Shout-Out to Loki's Costume Designer For Sophia Di Martino's Hidden Nursing Zippers!

"It's not easy being a working Mama (Understatement!)," Loki star Sophia Di Martino captioned a realistic behind-the-scenes look at her costume on Thursday. In an Instagram post, the mom of one, who plays Loki's chaotic other half, Sylvie, in the new Marvel series, shared a glimpse at designer Christine Wada's thoughtful costume design, namely a set of hidden zippers perfect for breastfeeding her baby and pumping in between takes.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Fatherly

Sylvie’s ‘Loki’ Costume Was Designed to Make it Easier to Breastfeed

Edna Mode better watch her back, because there’s a new superhero suit designer who is totally revolutionizing the game. Sophia Di Martino, who plays Sylvie (aka The Variant) on Loki, needed to breastfeed her newborn during the filming of the Disney+ show and she revealed that costume designer Christine Wanda went above and beyond in order to make her super suit breastfeeding-friendly.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Loki's Sophia Di Martino Weighs In On Enchantress Theories After The Big Name Reveal

When Loki's second episode included "Lady Loki's" name as Sylvie in its end credits, some MCU fans really thought they cracked the code on the character. Just when some had their theories that the character was actually Sylvie Lushton's Enchantress of Marvel Comics fame, however, the third episode seemingly complicated things when Sylvie willingly revealed her name like it was no big deal, which seems to indicate that there has to be a lot more to the story. Needless to say, plenty of fans have theories about Enchantress and Lady Loki possibilities, but what does actress Sophia Di Martino have to say?
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Primetimer

Loki's costume designer tweaked Sophia Di Martino's superhero suit to allow her to breastfeed

Costume designer Christine Wada made some key adjustments to her super suit, including two concealed zippers on the chest to make sure the actor didn’t have to fully undress on set to breastfeed. "It’s not easy being a working Mama!" tweeted the British actress. "Genius #christinewada designed Sylvie’s costume & added concealed zippers so I could pump easily & nurse my baby between takes. Little (big) things like this that made it possible for me to do my job & be a parent. I’m forever grateful."
MoviesPosted by
Y105

Sophia Di Martino Didn’t Know She Was Auditioning For ‘Loki’

Sophia Di Martino has quickly risen the ranks of the MCU, winning hoards of fans over as Loki variant Sylvie Laufeydottir in Disney+’s newest series Loki. But when the English actress auditioned for the role, she knew “absolutely nothing” about the project. And that wasn't due to lack of preparation — Marvel purposely kept all details of the show top-secret until Di Martino won the part.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki’s costume included a very thoughtful addition to the Sylvie actress that will positively surprise you

The suit of Loki used by Sophia Di Martino for the character of Sylvie, presented a very considered alteration. And Twitter little after the premiere of the fourth episode from Marvel’s Loki on Disney +, Martino praised costume designer Christine Wada for modifying Sylvie’s costume to be able to express milk and breastfeed your baby while on set. The actress revealed that her outfit included hidden zippers and posted a photo to demonstrate the functionality of the suit.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Hot Toys Teases Loki Variant and Sylvie 1/6th Scale Figures

This year is seemingly dedicated to Marvel after the 2020 drought Marvel in the theaters. However, 2021 stated with the first ever television MCU programs with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and most recently, Loki. Loki takes place right after the time traveling shenanigans of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Endgame giving the villain his own storyline outside of the normal timestream. The show has been off to a great start, and it has even introduced a brand new alternate version of Loki named Sylvie. This gender-swapped Goddes of Mischief is up to no good (of course), and many companies are celebrating her debut with new collectibles. So far, we have seen collectibles from Funko with two new Pop Vinyls and a new Marvel Legends, but it doe not end there as Hot Toys has revealed that Sylvie is coming to 1/6th scale format.
MoviesComicBook

Loki: Sophia Di Martino Sylvie Auditioned With Fake "Bob And Sarah" Roles (Exclusive)

If you were surprised to learn Sophia Di Martino was not playing Lady Loki but Sylvie in Marvel's Loki series, imagine the surprise for the actress when she auditioned for a role with dialogue for characters named, "Bob," and "Sarah." Di Martino came into the series as a surprise, appearing to be an alternate version of the God of Mischief but revealing herself to by Sylvie, a character who is an amalgamation of Lady Loki from comics and Sylvie Lushton, a version of Enchantress. Di Martino talked with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, where she opened up about being recruited for this mystery Marvel role by Loki director Kate Herron.
TV SeriesEW.com

Loki star Sophia Di Martino on what makes Sylvie particularly 'dangerous'

Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie may not be Lady Loki, but she's definitely on a similar path as Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief on Loki. "One of the themes that we're exploring, is about what makes a person good or inherently bad and can a person be purely good or purely bad. Hopefully by the end of the series, we will have answered some of those questions a little bit more," Di Martino tells EW when asked what's to come for her wily character after episode 3.

