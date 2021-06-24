‘Loki’s “Meet Sylvie” Featurette Explores Sophie Di Martino’s Variant Character

This year is seemingly dedicated to Marvel after the 2020 drought Marvel in the theaters. However, 2021 stated with the first ever television MCU programs with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and most recently, Loki. Loki takes place right after the time traveling shenanigans of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Endgame giving the villain his own storyline outside of the normal timestream. The show has been off to a great start, and it has even introduced a brand new alternate version of Loki named Sylvie. This gender-swapped Goddes of Mischief is up to no good (of course), and many companies are celebrating her debut with new collectibles. So far, we have seen collectibles from Funko with two new Pop Vinyls and a new Marvel Legends, but it doe not end there as Hot Toys has revealed that Sylvie is coming to 1/6th scale format.