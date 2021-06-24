Cancel
Over 150 Houston Hospital Workers Fired or Resigned Due to Non-Vaccination Status

By Euni Han
Norwalk Hour
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne hundred fifty-three workers at Houston Methodist hospital system have lost their jobs because they refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Yahoo News. On June 12th, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes dismissed an employee lawsuit claiming the vaccines are dangerous, experimental and similar to the medical experiments performed on Nazi concentration camp victims during World War II. The judge called the comparison “reprehensible” and says the workers can find other jobs if they’re opposed to the vaccine requirement.

