VIDEO: The New Age Electronics Outlook with Fred Towns and Gary Shapiro

 18 days ago

For those wondering when the big reopen will be—it’s now! It’s not quite business as usual, but there’s a definite buzz as retailers welcome back shoppers, offices are readied for the return of employees and trade shows become part of industry life again. Fred Towns, New Age Electronics President and Gary Shapiro, the Consumer Technology Association’s President and CEO, discuss a wide range of topics: today’s smarter consumers, how retailers have reset, hybrid workplaces, what’s happening now in the nation’s capital, and ramping up for that five-sensory CES experience which returns– in real life–to Vegas in January.

