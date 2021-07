The fourth episode of Loki, refers to Vampires and Titans; and the series director explained why these references. Loki fans could hear in the fourth chapter of the series, references to vampires and titans. Director Kate Herron spoke with CinemaBlend and clarified what was happening in that scene. Apparently he’s throwing those kinds of MCU questions directly at Kevin Feige. “I’d say you should ask Kevin Feige … That’s something with Marvel for sure.”he mused. This is not new to many of Marvel Studios’ new television directors. Either they put something on the show for themselves or they receive instructions from those who make the decisions in the studio. Sometimes both can go in the same direction. But, in the case of Loki, that reference to vampires is too hard to resist due to the fact that Marvel fans are aware that a Blade movie is in development. With that knowledge, you can’t really blame the fanbase for wanting to know what happens to vampires.