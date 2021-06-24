Microsoft Announces Windows 11, Confirms New Gaming Features
Microsoft today formally unveiled the next evolution of Windows OS, Windows 11. Windows 11 ushers in the future of the Windows platform when it launches this holiday season. A big goal of the upgraded OS is simplifying the user interface, adding in a new and improved Windows store, support for Android apps, and general improvements to performance. Of course, with Microsoft’s growing focus on gaming you can also expect Windows 11 to come with gaming focused features.hardcoregamer.com
