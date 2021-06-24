Cancel
2022 Junior Royalty announced

montenews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday evening, the Fiesta Days Junior Coronation event was held. Each group of boys and girls was invited to choose boxes containing either a bracelet for the girls winner or a mediallion for the boys winner to determine who will serve as the 2022 Fiesta Days Junior Royalty. This year's winners were Gretta Raymo, daughter of Katie and Brandon Raymo for the girls. For the boys, the winner was Kelan Jepma, son of Ashley Singer and Corey Jepma.

