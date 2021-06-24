2022 Junior Royalty announced

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BAND Royalty, the leading innovator of music-focused NFTs, was featured in a recent episode ofÂ Gamechangers LIVE, a podcast series that shines a spotlight on individuals who are gamechangers in their fields and shares perspective on their journeys, mindsets, struggles and successes in an effort to inspire and inform listeners. BAND Royalty Co-Founder Barnaby Andersun joinedÂ the broadcast, hosted by Executive Coach and Speaker Sergio Tigera, to discuss his background in emerging technology, the early days of blockchain and the unique ways that technological advancements empower people.