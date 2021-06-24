Heritage Hill hosts 40th Annual Heritage Days
The 40th Annual Heritage Days event was held Friday and Saturday at Heritage Hill, rural Montevideo. Among the weekend's festivities were live music, demonstrations such as a sawmill demonstration, blacksmith demonstration, and many antique tractor demonstrations. The event was previously held in August, but moved to June this year. The event kicked off with a tractor parade from Heritage Hill through Montevideo making stops at assisted living facilities around the community Thursday afternoon.www.montenews.com
