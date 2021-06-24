Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albertville, MN

Thunder Hawk Track medal winners at State

montenews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvery Koenen and Francis O’Malley travelled to St. Michael-Albertville High School Friday afternoon to take part in the state track meet. O’Malley was the first to compete, earning 6th place and All-State Honors in the shot put competition with a score of 49’3”. Later in the day, O’Malley finished 10th in discuss with a score of 140’9”. Koenen took part in four events at the meet, taking home State honors in three of those events. Koenen scored 6th in triple jump with a score of 35’6.5”, 8th in high jump with a score of 5’2” and 9th in the 300 hurdles with a score of 47.85 seconds. In the fourth event, she finished 16th in the long jump with a score of 15’1.75”.

www.montenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albertville, MN
Education
City
Albertville, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Albertville, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawk#Long Jump#Shot Put#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy