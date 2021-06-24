Here’s how the Snowdrop Engine Brings Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to Life
Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment today dropped a tech showcase detailing how the Snowdrop engine is bringing the world of Pandora to life. Massive Entertainment’s proprietary Snowdrop engine, which made its debut with 2015s Tom Clancy’s The Division, is also powering Avatar: Frontier’s of Pandora. It’s an ambitious project with the goals of faithfully recreating James Cameron’s world. To accomplish this, Massive has seriously upgraded Snowdrop to take advantage of the new generation of hardware.hardcoregamer.com
