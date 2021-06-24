Traditional Fiesta Days International Ceremony held

Friday afternoon, an International Ceremony was held at Artigas Plaza to commemorate the 2021 Fiesta Days celebration. This year's visiting dignitary was Rebecca Marquez originally from Olivia who currently resides in Montevideo, Uruguay serving at the embassy there. Marquez read a statement from the Ambassador of Uruguay, Jennifer L. Savage. Sergio Macanero, from Uruguay, also spoke, recounting his memories of helping to collect bronze for the statue with his father.