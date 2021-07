The Manakin (Farmers) Market - COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccination Clinic is open to adults and children ages 12 - 17, children will need a parent or guardian to accompany them. This is the second of three dates for a Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. If you got your first dose at their vaccination clinic in June, then now is the time for your second dose. Individuals can also get their first dose at this clinic and they will have the Chickahominy Health District back July 31st for the final round.