Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Fans Petition Disney To Not Trademark Gods

By Krysten Swensen
Inside the Magic
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney owns the rights to a lot of content right now. And we mean A LOT. Disney not only owns Marvel, Pixar, and Lucasfilm, but they also bought 20th Century Fox in 2019, so they now own the rights to all films and television shows made by Fox as well. Disney doesn’t want anyone else profiting off of their material, and that has led to some pretty interesting trademark disputes.

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trademark Infringement#God#Petition Disney#Marvel#Norse#Change Org#Loki Thor Odin#Frigga#Heimdall#Loki Odin#Inside The Magic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Disney
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Lucasfilm
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

LOKI Star DeObia Oparei Reacts To The News Boastful Loki WILL Receive A Funko Pop Figure (Exclusive)

Last week, Marvel Studios shared some very cool new merchandise for Loki, including Funko Pop figures featuring the likenesses of President Loki, Kid Loki, Classic Loki, and Alligator Loki. Conspicuous by his absence, however, was Boastful Loki, though CNBC reporter Sarah Whitten would later confirm that a Pop is coming (and that it's likely to be a Comic-Con exclusive).
TravelInside the Magic

Popular Coaster Doesn’t Open With Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Again)

For well over a week, fan-favorite Walt Disney World Resort thrill ride — the Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park — has been experiencing unexpected interruptions on a regular basis. In fact, on several occasions, the coaster hasn’t even opened with the theme park. This happened again...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Continues Opening Backstage Despite Social Distancing Ending

Despite the theme parks at Walt Disney World phasing out social distancing, long lines are continuing to form — forcing the theme parks to open backstage to accommodate Guests. We recently reported on how the queue for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been extending outdoors...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Confirms Finding Nemo Submarines ARE Reopening!

After plenty of fan speculation, a delayed reopening date, and over a year-long closure, the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland Park will be reopening. Here’s what we know!. The submarine attraction at Disneyland is historic. The submarines have been at the Happiest Place on Earth for decades. Although, in...
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Star Wars’: Rise of the Resistance Faced Unexpected Downtime

If there is one ride Guests get more excited about than any other at Walt Disney World Resort, it’s Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. The incredible attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land immerses riders in the world of the Resistance between Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019).
ComicsComicBook

Marvel and Disney Release Loki Variant Posters

Last Wednesday's penultimate episode of Loki, the hit Marvel Studios series on Disney+, saw several different Loki Variants take on significant roles in the series. Kid Loki, Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, and Alligator Loki were all introduced in a mid-credits scene in Episode 4, but all really stepped into the spotlight with Episode 5. Now, a few days later, Marvel and Disney+ have given these new characters their own posters.
Christmas, FLInside the Magic

How Long Does Disney World’s New Christmas Event Last?

We have just received word on all of the new holiday celebrations coming to Walt Disney World this year, the biggest being the separately ticketed Disney After Hours event at Magic Kingdom. Magic Kingdom is typically known to have separate events for both Halloween and Christmas, namely Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween...
LifestyleInside the Magic

First-Ever Disney Store Closes Doors For Good

Many of us may remember going to our local Disney Store for the first time and never wanting to leave. For many, the Disney Store is like a home away from home when we cannot be at the Disney Parks. From the fantastic Cast Members to the overwhelming amount of Disney merchandise to the screens playing Disney cartoons and more, the Disney Store always leaves Disney fans walking out with a smile, even if they do not purchase anything.
MoviesFox News

Disney brings fans to 'tears' in 'Toy Story 3' post

A Disney post on social media for "Toy Story 3" made some fans get extra emotional. The post features characters Buzz, Woody, Slinky Dog, Jessie and the toy aliens staring at Andy’s car as he leaves home for college with the caption "So long, partner." Fans recalled shedding tears when...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Fans Launch Petitions, Implore Disney to Quit Closing Disney Stores

When The Walt Disney Company announced earlier this year that they would be closing approximately 20% of their Disney Store locations throughout North America, many Disney fans were — and remain — devastated. At the time, Disney’s official announcement read, in part:. Today Disney announced plans to focus on its...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Marvel's "Loki" on Disney+

Marvel Studios "Loki" live-action TV series, based on Marvel Comics 'Asgardian' characters, is now streaming on Disney+:. "...'Loki' features the Asgardian 'god of mischief'... "...as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of 'Avengers: Endgame'. "Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant...
MoviesSFGate

Marvel's 'Black Widow' made $60 million on Disney Plus. Is that good?

In 2020, superhero movies were far from a box office hero. Granted, in a pandemic, not much could be counted on to save the day. Still, all three comic book adaptations that debuted that year — Warner Bros. and New Line’s “Birds of Prey” before the pandemic, and 20th Century’s “The New Mutants” and Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman 1984” in the middle of the pandemic — brought in grosses that paled in comparison to even middling superhero films of the previous decade. Without any historical precedent during an industry-crushing shutdown, it’s impossible to know if superhero fatigue played a role in the performance of these movies. But that uncertainty, coupled with the deep investment by Disney, Warner Bros. and Sony in theatrical superhero features for at least the next five years, made the debut of Marvel’s “Black Widow” that much more of a crucial bellwether for the overall financial health of the genre.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Star Wars Movies In Order: Chronologically And Release Date

Star Wars is one of the longest running film franchises in history. Originally, there were only three films: The original trilogy, and the subsequent prequel films. But after Disney acquired LucasFilm in 2012, the House of Mouse began production on a wide assortment of Star Wars movies and TV shows.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Prepares For Work on Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Disney World is quickly moving into an exhilarating time for the theme park as the 50th anniversary celebrations approach. At Magic Kingdom, we have already seen many changes underway. Cinderella Castle has gained an EARidecent makeover with royal blue tones, regal pinks, and gold shimmers illuminating the castle. We also know that Main Street, U.S.A. will shine as well, much like Cinderella Castle!
MoviesStreetInsider.com

Walt Disney (DIS) Announces Black Widow Surpasses $215M Between Box Office and Disney+ Premier Access

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has announced that Marvel Studios' Black Widow debuted to an estimated total of more than $215 million globally over the weekend, including $80 million in domestic box office, $78 million in international box office and over $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access consumer spend globally.
MoviesAdvanced Television

Black Widow takes $215m from cinema/Disney+ debut

Disney has announced that Marvel Studios’ Black Widow debuted to an estimated total of more than $215 million (€181m) globally on its opening weekend (July 9th – 11th), including $80 million in domestic box office, $78 million in international box office, and over $60 million in Disney+ Premier Access consumer spend globally.
PhotographyInside the Magic

Photos Show Fantasmic! May Not Return For Quite Some Time

Guests are anxiously waiting for Disney’s Hollywood Studios to bring back nighttime spectaculars — specifically, Fantasmic!. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Disney World paused fireworks and nighttime shows for safety reasons. Therefore, for the last year or so, the Fantasmic! lagoon at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been drained as the theme park has not been able to host this show. However, as we continue to move forward, Disney World is modifying its health and safety protocols, including bringing back fireworks at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy