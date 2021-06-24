Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte man arrested for assaulting officer during Capitol riot

By Katelyn Massarelli
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ap9QX_0aeO0fo500

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – A Port Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday for crimes related to the US Capitol breach on Jan. 6.

The Department of Justice confirmed Brian Bingham, 35, is charged with federal offenses that include assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Court documents confirmed Bingham was at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and entered the building through the east front doors around 2:42 p.m. after they became unsecured. Bingham was seen on surveillance video inside the building engaging police in a physical altercation around 2:55 p.m.

As police tried to push the crowd out of the building, Bingham confronted an officer and appeared to shout at him, according to prosecutors. The officer continued to push him toward the doorway and Bingham appeared to throw a punch or shove at the officer.

In body camera video, Bingham was heard shouting the following at officers: “You won’t hurt ANTIFA, but you’ll murder innocent girls!” and “Where do you want me to move? Push me again!”

Prosecutors confirmed said about 465 people have been arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, including 130 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains active.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Charlotte, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Port Charlotte, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Port Charlotte, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Capitol#Murder#Police#The Department Of Justice#Antifa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas Democrats are on a desperate mission to stop GOP voting bills

(CNN) — They're trying to save democracy by walking out on it. Texas state lawmakers, enacting an intricately plotted escape, left their posts and the Lone Star state itself and took flight to Washington on Monday on an extraordinary mission to halt Republican restrictive voting bills built on former President Donald Trump's fraud lies.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Elon Musk tells court: 'I think I'm funny'

"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk provided a self-assessment of his comedic skills under oath. "I think I'm funny," the Tesla CEO told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday when asked about his recent decision to officially change his title to "Technoking of Tesla." Musk is in court to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy