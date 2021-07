The Atlanta Braves Dodgers (44-44) will battle the Miami Marlins (38-50) in the finale of a three-game weekend competition at LoanDepot Park in Miami on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Atlanta took the lead after winning the first two installments of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins with a 5-0 shutout win on Friday and earned a one-run lead in a 5-4 victory on Saturday. The Braves scored two runs in the 5th inning while driving seven hits with two errors in the win. Starter Max Fried allowed three earned runs on nine base hits with one walk granted and struck out five Miami batters in pitching for 5.0 innings to pick up the win for Atlanta. First Baseman Freddie Freeman made one run on two base hits with three RBIs in leading the Braves. RF Ronald Acuña Jr, 3rd Baseman Austin Riley, and Left Fielder Orlando Arcia acquired a one-run score on one hit each in the winning effort.