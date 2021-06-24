Three Ways to Keep Loving the Ride After Returning to Your Routine

Going back to the office after working remotely for 16 months is going to be a shock to the system. It seems like we just got used to a new normal, connecting virtually and blurring the lines between work and home. But as workplaces reopen and we start to get back out into the world, it will be time to find another new normal. And going back to the way things were isn’t possible, says Reena B. Patel, psychologist and author of Winnie & Her Worries.