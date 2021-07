Small business formations in Minnesota are up 31% since the pandemic began, a good sign for a usually cautious state when it comes to entrepreneurship. Details: In the 14 months following April of 2020, entrepreneurs created 70,192 new businesses in Minnesota, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. A similar period from the pre-pandemic year of 2019 would've given Minnesota 53,760 new businesses, said Steve Grove, commissioner of the state's Department of Employment and Economic Development. Why it matters: Small business growth is the best way to add jobs to a local economy.Zoom out: Small business formations are up...