Massachusetts contact tracing app automatically installed on some Androids
Android users in Massachusetts may automatically see a new state COVID-19 exposure notification app installed on their phone, according to a number of reports surfacing. Google told 9to5Google that it has been working with the state's public health department and that it is "automatically distributed by the Google Play Store." However, Google said that even if the app is installed, it must be activated in order for it to work.www.mobihealthnews.com
