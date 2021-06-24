Massachusetts contact tracing app automatically installed on some Androids

1Weather is helpful for planning hikes. It has all of the usual weather features. That includes a weather widget, forecasts, current weather, and a weather radar. It also has a 12-week forecast. That can be very helpful for planning excursions further into the future. All of the features are available for free. The $1.99 just removes ads. It’s not what you’d typically think of when it comes to hiking apps. However, many people don’t enjoy hiking in inclement weather. Or maybe you want to plan a trip during inclement weather. Whatever floats your boat. We also recommend MyRader for its excellent radar capabilities if you need something better than 1Weather’s radar.