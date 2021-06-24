Cancel
Charities

Eighty-one year-old walks miles to fight hunger

montenews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly every single day, Cruz Ornales can be seen walking through downtown. The only exception is when the weather doesn’t allow for decent walking conditions. “If it’s really snowy, then you see him outside helping the neighbors clean off their cars,” says wife Leora Ornales. That daily practice has kept Ornales in shape for the Fiesta Days Hunger Walk each year. The Hunger Walk is held with the help of local churches, civic organizations, and community members to raise funds through sponsoring walkers to be donated to the Food Shelf, the St. Martin Fund, the Backpack Program, and the Salvation Army. Participants and spectators are also encouraged to bring donations of food items for the local food shelf.

www.montenews.com

Comments / 0

#Mile Walk#Fight Hunger#The Hunger#Charity#The Food Shelf#The St Martin Fund#The Backpack Program#The Salvation Army#The Knights Of Columbus#Degree Knights#Benson Willmar
