Agriculture

Grains, Liveestock mixed

 18 days ago

Wheat for July was off 10 cents at $6.5125 a bushel; July corn lost 11 cents at 6.5325 a bushel, July oats rose 11 cents at 3.7650 a bushel; while July soybeans dropped 13.75 cents at $13.7125 cents a bushel. Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Jun....

#Oats
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat lingers near 11-day high after USDA cuts harvest forecast

CANBERRA, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged up on Tuesday on concerns about global shortages after the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its harvest forecast, pushing prices towards a near two-week high. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.2%...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Live Cattle Rally on WASDE Report

The hog market didn’t find any substantial support in the morning’s WASDE report, but the cattle market is rallying after seeing higher anticipated steer prices and a stronger export market. Heading into Monday afternoon, the lean hog and live cattle contracts are rallying as the markets have found some technical...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed on WASDE, Crop Conditions

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 2 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 1 1/2 cents, and September KC wheat is down 9 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed to weaker overnight with most contracts setting back from their post-WASDE gains. One commodity not setting back, however, is soybean oil which is up another 2.6% overnight and headed back toward contract highs posted in early June. Model-to-model forecasts will be providing volatility all week.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn Down, Soybeans Up, Wheat Mixed

Corn is 7 to 8 cents lower, soybeans are 5 to 8 cents higher and wheat is 5 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 7 to 8 cents lower at midday with spread trade still firming, while new crop continues to test support at the lower end of the range with a fresh low scored before bouncing a bit as rains work through short term. Ethanol margins continue to see support from the corn pullback and the energy complex rebound.
Industryfarmforum.net

Market analyst: Rain makes grain

Last week, the grain trade was sharply higher on the bullish USDA acreage report, with soybeans up $1.22 November contract for the week, and $1.30 for July. Corn traded up 60 cents, and spring wheat was 31-39 cents higher in Minneapolis. This week is just the opposite, as rain over...
AgricultureEnid News and Eagle

USDA report sparks fireworks in grains

Happy Independence Day market watchers. The new year is officially halfway through. This holiday weekend, we reflect and celebrate the freedom of a great democratic experiment. Let us not forget that freedom isn’t free and requires sacrifice from some for the greater good of all. While we are far from...
Industryagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Markets Mixed; Canola, Bean Oil End Higher

Corn and wheat closed lower Friday, ahead of the three-day weekend and after an appeals court turned back a 2019 EPA ruling that had opened the door for year-round sales of E15 fuel. November soybeans ended up 3 1/2 cents with support from higher closes in soybean oil and canola.
IndustryWOWO News

Grain Stocks Down Sharply Report

USDA’s quarterly Grain Stocks report, released with the June 30 Acreage report, shows sharp declines in corn and soybean stocks. Corn stocks totaled 4.11 billion bushels, down 18 percent from the same time last year. On-farm corn stocks were down 39 percent from a year ago, but off-farm stocks were up 11 percent. Soybeans stored totaled 767 million bushels, down 44 percent from last year. On-farm soybean stocks were down 65 percent, while off-farm stocks were down 27 percent. All wheat stored totaled 844 million bushels, down 18 percent from a year ago. On-farm all wheat stocks were down 38 percent, while off-farm stocks were down 12 percent. Durum wheat stored totaled 27.5 million bushels, down 34 percent from last year. On-farm stocks were down 24 percent, while off-farm stocks were down 42 percent. The Grain Stocks and Acreage reports sent corn, soybean and wheat markets sharply higher, hitting price limits shortly after the report.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

Global Coarse Grains Outlook

Global production is forecast to fall from last year’s record driven by smaller crops across all coarse grains – corn, barley, sorghum, oats, and rye. Nevertheless, global consumption is expected to rise moderately as greater use of corn is expected to supplant demand for other coarse grains, particularly in Asia and MENA (Middle East and North Africa). An insatiable appetite for low-priced feed grains is expected to grow, driven by economic growth and rising populations. Reduced production coupled with greater consumption is expected to drawdown global ending stocks from last year’s record.
AgricultureSouthwest Daily News

Grain markets hinge on China demand

The trade started the week waiting to see the June 30 crop report from the USDA, but in many ways it had already moved on. “The trade is looking more at next year than this year,” says Karl Setzer of Agrivisor. In a way, two different things are pushing the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA raises U.S. soybean ending stocks, corn unchanged

The USDA leaves old-crop corn supplies unchanged, soybean supplies build, creating mixed market reaction. On Monday, the USDA released its July Supply/Demand and WASDE Reports. As a result, the ag markets had little reaction. At the close, the Sept. corn futures finished 15¾¢ higher at $5.45¾. New-crop Dec. futures closed...
Industrymining-technology.com

Polyurethane Liners for Grain Transportation

Eurogomma has dedicated a specific section of our website to our liners for grain and cereal transportation. This application is taking more and more space in our portfolio and we are happy to let our followers know about. Grain is abrasive and transfer points are critical because friction and wear...
Marketsagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed Following Monday’s Surge

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 3 3/4 cents per bushel, November soybeans are down 3 1/4 cents, and September KC wheat is up 1 3/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grains are mixed overnight but mostly retaining Monday’s strength as the decline in conditions and the upcoming forecast look worrisome. Wednesday’s USDA reports will reshuffle the deck until weather dominates the month of July.
Industryspglobal.com

US aluminum futures bid as imports continue to decline

CME Group's AUP Midwest premium futures forward curve continued to rally throughout the curve on July 12 as spreads eased and buying has started to come into the market for Q4 and into 2022, with rising ocean freight costs limited imports of P1020. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber...
Economykdow.biz

Gold lower, silver higher

The july gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1805.50 an ounce – down $4.50. The current silver contract on the "NYMEX" closed at $26.22 an ounce – up one cent.
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.10%

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses in the Energy, Industrials and Materials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.10%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Lithium Americas Corp (TSX:LAC), which rose...
Trafficaustinnews.net

Oil prices slip as traders assess risks

NEW YORK, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices came under pressure on Monday as traders remained cautious over multiple uncertainties. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery lost 46 cents to settle at 74.10 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery decreased 39 cents to close at 75.16 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Chicago, ILBeloit Daily News

BC-Merc Money

CHICAGO (AP) — Foreign money futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Monday:. Net change deletes decimal point and leading zeros.

