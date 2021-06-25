Cancel
Canyon County, ID

IDOC seeks walkaways in Canyon County

By Idaho Department of Correction
Idaho State Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE — The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking two South Idaho Correctional Institution residents who have walked away from their job site in the community. Samuel Juarez Jr., IDOC No. 138828, and Dravyn Russell Isenhower, IDOC No. 129943, were last seen at 8:30 a.m. in the 14,000-block of Sunnyslope Road near Marsing. They were driving a 1999 black Pontiac Sunfire. Clothing that belonged to the men was found on Lowell Road near Highway 55.

