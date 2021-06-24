Thrustmaster Unveils First Official PS5 Racing Wheel

The T-GT has been a very popular racing wheel for previous generation sim racers as it falls into the more advanced pricing category. The creator of this wheel, Thrustmaster, has officially announced the T-GT II. This is the first official PlayStation 5 racing wheel on the market. With Gran Turismo badging on the wheel once again, the wheel is designed to keep Gran Turismo Sport players in mind as it is also backwards compatible. This wheel will take racing to the next level with some new technologies. With Drift Curve Calculation, players will be able to focus their attention on making precise movements.