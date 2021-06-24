Cancel
Thrustmaster Unveils First Official PS5 Racing Wheel

By Cory Wells on June 24, 2021
hardcoregamer.com
Cover picture for the articleThe T-GT has been a very popular racing wheel for previous generation sim racers as it falls into the more advanced pricing category. The creator of this wheel, Thrustmaster, has officially announced the T-GT II. This is the first official PlayStation 5 racing wheel on the market. With Gran Turismo badging on the wheel once again, the wheel is designed to keep Gran Turismo Sport players in mind as it is also backwards compatible. This wheel will take racing to the next level with some new technologies. With Drift Curve Calculation, players will be able to focus their attention on making precise movements.

Interesting Engineering

