2022 Fiesta Royalty Crowned

montenews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fiesta Royalty Coronation ceremony was held Saturday afternoon at The Hollywood Theater with five contestants vying for the two princess and one queen title for 2022 Fiesta Days. Candidates included Tegan Marty, Meghan Erp, Alondra Villarreal, Jasmine Heim, and Taylor Sletten. Coronation judges were Steve and Cristy Biegler of Aberdeen South Dakota, and Sara Stradtherr of Glenwood. Princesses crowned were Alondra Villareal and Meghan Erp. Tegan Marty was crowned queen.

www.montenews.com

