2022 Fiesta Royalty Crowned

Cardi B was spotted at a New York City airport, catching a flight while rocking an elaborate floral headpiece and loose sweats to hide her growing baby bump. Trust Cardi B to make sweats look chic! The “WAP” hitmaker, who recently revealed she was expecting her second child with husband Offset, 29, was spotted at JFK airport in New York City on July 9, wearing a loose brown hoodie and baggy orange sweatpants. The rapper also added some flair to her ‘fit by rocking an elaborate floral arrangement on her head, which was poking out of her hoodie.