Alliance, OH

Area news in brief for June 25

Alliance Review
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST BRANCH – West Branch Local Schools Board of Education plans a virtual regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Access the meeting at bit.ly/2SptNr7. To provide public comment, email statements to be read aloud during the meeting to Superintendent micki.egli@wbwarriors.org; Treasurer adam.fisher@wbwarriors.org; board president, aaron.hawk@wbwarriors.org; board vice president mikki.kanagy@wbwarriors.org; and board members Courtney.stryffeler@wbwarriors.org, Karen.rice@wbwarriors.org, and bryan.hobbins@wbwarriors.org.

