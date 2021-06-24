Cancel
Public Health

U.S. administers 320.7 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., May 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah Beier

June 24 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 320,687,205 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 379,248,700 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 319,872,053 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 24.

The agency said 178,331,677 people had received at least one dose while 151,252,034 people are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

