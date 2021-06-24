Questlove’s quest to make ‘Summer of Soul’

The summer of 1969 has long been remembered for the Woodstock music festival, three days that became a defining event for the decade. But only a hundred miles away in Harlem, over 300,000 people gathered over the course of six Sundays for the Harlem Cultural Festival. Attendees could see legends like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, B.B. King, and Gladys Knight & the Pips. While Woodstock would be revered and remembered for decades to come, the footage of the Harlem Cultural Festival, later known as “Black Woodstock,” would be kept in a basement for half a century. Yet Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson rectifies that with his debut documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), a tremendous look at the forgotten celebration, the changing culture of the time, and the power of simply being remembered.