Questlove’s quest to make ‘Summer of Soul’

By Mark Feeney
Boston Globe
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was in 1997 that Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson first saw footage of what would become “Summer of Soul (. . . Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).” This was in Tokyo, on the first Japanese tour for his band, the Roots. “My translator knew I was a soul...

MoviesCollider

‘Summer of Soul’ Review: Questlove Does Justice to Forgotten Music Festival in His Joyous Debut Doc

The summer of 1969 has long been remembered for the Woodstock music festival, three days that became a defining event for the decade. But only a hundred miles away in Harlem, over 300,000 people gathered over the course of six Sundays for the Harlem Cultural Festival. Attendees could see legends like Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, B.B. King, and Gladys Knight & the Pips. While Woodstock would be revered and remembered for decades to come, the footage of the Harlem Cultural Festival, later known as “Black Woodstock,” would be kept in a basement for half a century. Yet Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson rectifies that with his debut documentary Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), a tremendous look at the forgotten celebration, the changing culture of the time, and the power of simply being remembered.
MoviesRepublic

‘TOMORROW WAR’ AND ‘SUMMER OF SOUL’

What’s a movie? What’s television? What’s the difference? Does it matter?. These questions arise when considering “The Tomorrow War,” streaming today on Amazon Prime. At first glance, “Tomorrow” has big-budget-tentpole-blockbuster written all over it. A sci-fi fantasy literally shot through with big guns and explosions, it looks like Hollywood at its most unsubtle and pulverizing. It even features Chris Pratt, of “Guardian of the Galaxy.” But he’s also Chris Pratt, the goofball from “Parks & Recreation.”
MusicThe Weekly Challenger

The Black Woodstock: Summer of Soul

In the summer of ’69, the summer-long Harlem Cultural Festive saw more than 300,000 music lovers, few to no cops, with the Black Panthers providing security. It was a volatile time. Malcom and Martin had been assassinated in recent years. Civil uprisings and riots had just simmered down. The summer of ’69 was a chance for a much-needed cultural break and reawakening.
Moviesfox5dc.com

'Summer of Soul' documentary

Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder and other Black entertainers performed in the 1969 "Summer of Soul." The documentary follows the festival of that summer.
Portland, ORportlandobserver.com

Hollywood Reopens with 'Summer of Soul'

After 475 days, northeast Portland’s Hollywood Theatre reopens to the public on Friday, July 2, the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first public screening of Summer of Soul, a brand-new documentary directed by The Roots’ Questlove. On July 16, the nonprofit theater will kick off a series...
Moviesweisradio.com

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson says directorial debut ‘Summer of Soul’ is his “chance to correct history”

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson says he hopes “to correct history” with his directorial debut Summer of Soul. The documentary, which chronicles the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, follows the series of concerts that took place at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem over the course of several weekends. Questlove tells ABC Audio that Summer of Soul actually “found [him].”
Musicsoultracks.com

It’s a “Summer of Soul” for LaMonte McLemore of The 5th Dimension

“The 5th Dimension is forever,” smiles founder of the 6-time Grammy winning vocal quintet, LaMonte McLemore, musing about The 5th Dimension’s appearance in this summer’s award-winning musical docu-film sensation, “Summer of Soul.” Producer Questlove unearthed countless pristine celluloid hours of African American musical luminaries performing at The Harlem Cultural Festival, circa 1969. Akin to a “Black Woodstock,” Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Mahalia Jackson, Sly & The Family Stone, and more took to the stage before hundreds of thousands. The #1 song of the day (and the year for that matter), actually a “mash-up” of “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” courtesy of Broadway’s HAIR, performed with verve and optimistic joy by a brightly attired The 5th Dimension (Marilyn McCoo, Florence LaRue, Billy Davis, Jr., Ron Townson and McLemore) is one of the movie’s centerpieces.
Moviespittsburghmagazine.com

Movie Review: Summer of Soul

If it was the raw footage and nothing else, it would still be an essential film. “Summer of Soul (Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is, in many ways, a fairly typical music documentary — live performances, reflections from performers and concert attendees, newsreel footage placing the music in its social context. It is exceptional, however, in the circumstances of its release: Despite depicting a landmark concert attended by hundreds of thousands, this footage sat, unused and mostly unseen, for 50 years.
Moviesmichiganchronicle.com

Questlove Brings Harlem Cultural Festival to Life in New Documentary

Gladys Knight and The Pips perform at Harlem Cultural Festival, left. Sly Stone, right, performs. In the summer of 1969, a music festival would become one of the most famous events in American popular culture history. The Woodstock Music and Art Fair, or simply Woodstock, created and nurtured a love for rock music and set a stage for legends including Jimi Hendrix, Sly and The Family Stone and Janis Joplin. With more than 400,000 attendees, Woodstock became synonymous with hippie culture and music festivals.
CelebritiesArkansas Online

OPINION | CRITICAL MASS: On Stevie Wonder and the 'Summer of Soul'

There is a perspective distortion that comes with looking backward. Stevie Wonder was 19 on July 20, 1969, when he walked onstage at the Harlem Cultural Festival, an event that would be lost to legend and rumor were it not for Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson's just-released directorial debut "Summer of Soul (... or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)."
MoviesWashington Times-Herald

Leppert Commentary: A movie just in time for another Summer of Soul

It started with a text message containing the trailer of the new documentary, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could not be Televised). A couple of days later, a group of friends streamed the entire movie on a projector screen in a neighborhood backyard. The final straw was when another friend sneaked off on Monday morning and watched it at my new neighborhood movie house, Living Room Theaters, and bragged about it on Facebook. All of my friends loved it.
MoviesNPR

After A Violent Winter, The 'Summer Of Soul' Was A Musical Moment Of Healing

On the surface, the new concert film Summer of Soul may easily read as a black alternative to the well-documented four days of Woodstock — the predominantly white music festival that got so much attention in August of 1969. But Woodstock, while avowedly anti-war and anti-imperialist, was also synonymous with sex, psychedelics, and rock & roll.
MusicMiami Herald

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis release their first album as artists

Forty years after making their first record, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are recording under their own names for the first time. In the interim, the Minneapolis-launched duo produced 16 No. 1 pop songs, collected five Grammys and landed in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In 1981, they were members...
Smithville, TNwjle.com

Smithville treated to a Night of Motown Sounds

The Jimmy Church Band took ALL to “soul church” during their super-tight Saturday night headliner performance at Bert Driver’s Burlap Room. One of the world’s leading dance and show groups, Jimmy Church is a 10-piece, high energy band consisting of rhythm and horn sections, dazzling choreography, and the titillating voices of Cinnamon and Spice.

