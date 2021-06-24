Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Jose Mourinho responds to Francesco Totti's prediction for his spell as Roma manager

By Mark Jones
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago

Jose Mourinho seemed to be humbled by comments from Francesco Totti prior to getting started in his new role as Roma manager.

The former Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham boss signed a three-year deal with the Serie A side shortly after his sacking as Spurs boss in April, and he will head to Rome to get started in his new role next week.

Roma icon Totti has welcomed the appointment of Mourinho to replace the departed Paulo Fonseca, and speaking at an ambassadorial event in Rome earlier this week, said: "Mourinho, when he arrives, will say what he thinks.

"We are waiting for him to arrive. We have taken on the strongest coach in the world.

"Would it have been nice to be coached by Mou? When I was young, yes."

Totti's comments were noted by Mourinho, who responded on Instagram on Thursday.

Alongside an image of the pair when Mourinho was coaching a side against Totti's Roma, the comment on the post read: "Thanks for your words Francesco, too bad I arrived four years late.

"Training you would have been a pleasure."

Mourinho's comment included the hashtag #UnCapitano, in a fitting tribute the one-club man and Roma icon.

There were reports that Mourinho was to be unveiled by Roma at the city's Colosseum prior to him beginning the job in earnest, but it is now understood that the club have shelved those plans.

Upon his appointment in May, the Portuguese thanked the trust that the club's American owners the Friedkin family have placed in him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KxWju_0aeNyl4V00
Mourinho is looking forward to starting his new role (Image: Neil Hall/POOL/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

"Thank you to the Friedkin family for choosing me to lead this great club and to be part of their vision," Mourinho said.

"After meetings with the ownership and (general manager) Tiago Pinto, I immediately understood the full extent of their ambitions for AS Roma. It is the same ambition and drive that has always motivated me and together we want to build a winning project over the upcoming years.

"The incredible passion of the Roma fans convinced me to accept the job and I cannot wait to start next season.

"In the meantime, I wish Paulo Fonseca all the best and I hope the media appreciate that I will only speak further in due course."

Pinto added: "When Jose became available, we immediately jumped at the chance to speak with one of the greatest managers of all time.

"We were blown away by Jose's desire to win and his passion for the game: no matter how many trophies he has won, his primary focus is always on the next one. He possesses the knowledge, experience and leadership to compete at all levels."

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

366K+
Followers
74K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiago Pinto
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Francesco Totti
Person
Paulo Fonseca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Chelsea#Tottenham#Serie A#Spurs#Portuguese#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Instagram
Place
Rome, IT
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'Tonight, for me, is the semi-final': Jose Mourinho says England have a clear path to the Euro 2020 final on July 11 at Wembley if they beat Germany... and predicts Gareth Southgate's men will win 2-1

Jose Mourinho is confident England will make the Euro 2020 final, as long as they beat Germany in their last-16 clash. The Three Lions enter the first knockout stage of the tournament with a match against their old rivals Germany at Wembley. And whoever leaves the match victorious, is expected...
UEFAWorld Soccer Talk

Roma boss Mourinho laments ‘terrible loss’ of Spinazzola

Milan (AFP) – New Roma coach Jose Mourinho on Sunday lamented the “terrible loss” of Italy left-back Leonardo Spinazzola with a ruptured left Achilles tendon. The 28-year-old picked up the injury during Friday’s 2-1 Euro 2020 quarter-final win over Belgium in Munich, the day Mourinho arrived in Rome. “It’s a...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

From Harry Redknapp's death threats to Jose Mourinho's Barcelona exile - here's what happens when managers leave for rival clubs as Rafa Benitez crosses the Merseyside divide to take the reigns at Everton

Everton have finally found a replacement for Carlo Ancelotti after confirming the appointment of Rafa Benitez as their new manager. However, Farhad Moshiri's decision to hire a former Liverpool boss has split the Toffees' fan base. Many cannot and will not forget Benitez's six years stint at Anfield. Despite the...
Premier Leaguechiesaditotti.com

Highlights of José Mourinho's First Roma Press Conference

It's been almost two months since Roma's shocking appointment of José Mourinho as the club's next manager. In the wake of the decision not to renew Paulo Fonseca's contract, pundits in and around Italy pointed towards Maurizio Sarri as the odds-on favorite for the post at Trigoria. Sarri knew the league, the players, the opponents and won the league with Juventus just last year. So when Roma selected The Special One in early May, it caught the entire league (if not the sport itself) off guard.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Tottenham appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as new manager after chaotic search to replace Jose Mourinho

Nuno Espirito Santo has been appointed Tottenham Hotspur manager after their torturous search finally came to an end. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers coach, 47, has agreed a two-year deal after Spurs chairman Daniel Levy could wait no longer to find Jose Mourinho’s successor. Belgium’s Roberto Martinez and Italy’s Roberto Mancini were candidates but are still involved in the European Championship.
Premier Leaguenewsbrig.com

We want to make Roma successful but something sustainable, asserts Jose Mourinho

When Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar Went Twinning in Red Polka Dots (See Pic) New AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he wants to bring sustainable success to the club and not something isolated, which has been the case in the past. The former Chelsea and Tottenham boss was appointed to replace Paulo Fonseca at the Stadio Olimpico after he was sacked by the Spurs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy