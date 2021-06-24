Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover to receive honorary Oscars

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Actors Samuel L. Jackson and Danny Glover are among four people who will receive honorary Oscars next year for their contributions to filmmaking and the world, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Thursday. The pair are among the next recipients of the...

