The Montrose Center celebrates Law Harrington Senior Living Center's grand opening

By Sara Samora
Houston Business Journal
Houston Business Journal
 18 days ago
The LGBTQIA-affirming, affordable senior living center is the first of its kind in Texas and the largest in the U.S.

Houston Business Journal

Houston Business Journal

Houston, TX
The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/houston
