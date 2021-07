FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 2, 2021) –Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated the first six winners in Kentucky’s Shot at a Million drawings, the state’s incentive program to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “Congratulations to the winners! Their prizes are life-changing, and that’s on top of the COVID-19 vaccines, which we know are lifesaving,” said Gov. Beshear. “Please, get your vaccination as quickly as possible. If there are people in your life who might need some encouragement, tell them about your experience and then encourage them to sign up for their Shot at a Million.”